* Verizon set to smash Apple's $17bn record for biggest bond
* Over $90bn orders as price guidance unchanged from initial
* Size, juicy concessions spark fears of market repricing
By Josie Cox and Danielle Robinson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - Verizon Communications is
expected to sell between $45 billion to $49 billion in bonds on
Wednesday to finance the $130 billion buyout of its wireless
operations, making it the biggest corporate issue on record by
some distance.
The deal, which attracted over $90 billion of orders on
Tuesday after the company opted for size over tight pricing,
will dwarf Apple's record-setting US$17bn offering issued in
late April.
A source with knowledge of the deal said "Verizon preferred
to just get it all out of the way so there isn't an overhang of
another potential big deal in the market."
The overwhelming response to the offering follows Verizon's
decision to offer bargain basement prices for the notes, to
ensure it raises the bulk of the $49 billion of multi-currency
bonds it needs to help pay Vodafone for its 45% stake in Verizon
Wireless.
The world's biggest telecom company shocked the market by
offering investors official price guidance in line with initial
talk, which was set purposely so cheap that investors couldn't
refuse the offer.
Pricing of the deal is scheduled between 8am and 11am on
Wednesday. Investors are hearing that it will raise between $13
billion to $15 billion in fixed and floating rates bonds with
three- and five-year maturities, $15 billion from 7-year and
10-year bonds and between $18 billion to $20 billion in 20- and
30- year bonds.
"We are hearing that the 10 year will likely be twice as big
as the seven-year and the 30-year about twice as big as the
20-year," a source said.
Guidance on some of the longer-dated tranches were a
whopping 135 basis points wider than where Verizon's existing
bonds in comparable maturities were trading in late August, and
before news of its acquisition was leaked.
Orders on the eight-tranches came thick and fast throughout
the morning, growing from $30 billion at 9am EST to triple that
number by the time order books closed.
BOND TAKE-OUT
The Verizon bond will partly refinance a $61 billion
one-year bridge loan it has taken out to pay for the
debt-funding portion of the acquisition. Of the $49 billion in
bond financing, its plan was to raise $5-10 billion in the euro
and sterling market.
The rest of the $61 billion bridge will be replaced with
about $12 billion of three and five year term loans.
The deal is so large and complex, that underwriters have
decided to take two days rather than the usual one to announce
and then price the deal.
The order book closed at 3pm and now bookrunners Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
will spend all night deciding how many of the orders it will
fill.
The hope is that Verizon will leave some demand unsatisfied,
so that the deal performs when it is free to trade.
POTENTIAL VOLATILITY
Market participants said also that it made sense that
Verizon would want to get as much of possible in one hit given
the volatility in US Treasury rates and the looming Federal Open
Market Committee meeting starting on September 17.
"From a capital structure perspective, paying a larger
concession today is insurance against testing the market with
another super sized deal in the future," said Scott Kimball,
senior portfolio manager at Taplin, Canida & Habacht, part of
BMO Global Asset Management.
"The latter risks potentially increasing their total
financing costs beyond the amount of additional concession
today."
The deal has already caused a repricing of Verizon
competitors' bonds, such as AT&T and Comcast, and could affect
the levels of other companies outside of the telecommunications
sector, according to some investors.
"This deal will have investors re-evaluating bonds to see
what looks mispriced compared with the levels on Verizon," said
David Tiberii, a senior portfolio manager at T.Rowe Price.
He said the bond could also potentially impact pricing
levels on deals in the pipeline for next week.
"A lot of excess cash has been sucked up by the Verizon deal
so next week, when new deals come to market, there will either
be more selling to buy a new deal, or the new deal's concession
will widen out."
NO CHANCES TAKEN
Guidance on the six fixed rate tranches was set at
Treasuries plus 165 basis point area +/-5bp on the three-year,
T+190bp area +/-5bp on the five-year, T+215bp area on the seven
year, T+225bp area +/-5bp on the 10-year, T+250bp area +/-5bps
on the 20-year and T+265bp area +/-5bps on the 30-year.
Guidance on the three-year and five-year floating rate notes
was set at three-month Libor plus the equivalent spread on the
fixed rate notes.
At those levels, the new issue concession is around 50-85bp
based on where Verizon's existing bonds were trading on Monday,
but as much as 135bp based on where those bonds were trading
before the $130 billion acquisition of Vodafone's 45% stake in
Verizon Wireless was announced more than a week ago.
Jens Vanbrabant, a London-based portfolio manager at ECM
Asset Management, said the guidance on the 10-year indicated a
coupon of approximately 5.2%, which was cheap for a BBB+ credit.
Constellation Brands' $1 billion 10-year, issued in April,
has a coupon of 4.2%, and is rated BB plus, compared with
Verizon's BBB plus rating.
"Obviously it is a big deal but it seems priced to go,"
Vanbrabant said.