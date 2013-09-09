NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - The much anticipated jumbo
USD20bn-USD35bn Verizon Communications bond issue could be
announced as early as this afternoon, several market sources
said on Monday.
It is believed the bookrunners Bank of America, Barclays, JP
Morgan and Morgan Stanley are discussing the possibility of
announcing the deal later today given its complexity and sheer
size.
Talk is that the transaction has the potential to have 10
tranches, the sources said.
"The announcement sounds like it could get accelerated to
this afternoon," said one investment grade syndicate manager
away from the deal. "The world knows the trade is coming and
meetings can still go on. They may as well get it out there and
get investors involved."
Bankers at the bookrunners refused to comment.
Syndicate desks were hearing the deal could include tranches
of three-year fixed and floating rate securities, five-year
fixed and floaters, as well as seven, 10, 20, 30, 50 and
possibly even a 100 year portion.
The deal is expected to come with significant new issue
concession relative to outstandings.
Talk last week was that the world's biggest investors were
indicating their willingness to participate in a 10-year bond
which bookrunners were airing around Treasuries plus 200bp. One
investor said he had heard the 10-year bonds to carry a spread
of high 100s to 200bp.
That compares with Verizon 2022s trading at around T+120bp
(G+143bp) before acquisition news and about T+151bp or G+165bp
this morning, from T+155bp (G+170bp) late last week.