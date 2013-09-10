NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - Verizon Communications is expected
set the size of its multi-tranche bond deal at between $45
billion to $49 billion, market sources close to the deal said on
Tuesday, making it the biggest corporate bond issue on record by
some distance.
The sources said the issuer was likely to raise between $13
billion to $15 billion in fixed and floating rates bonds with
three- and five-year maturities, $15 billion from 7-year and
10-year bonds and between $18 billion to $20 billion in 20- and
30- year bonds.
The final sizes will be fixed on Wednesday morning via
active bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP
Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
The bonds, which attracted an order book well in excess of
$90 billion, will finance the company's $130 billion buyout of
its wireless operations Verizon Wireless.
The previous record for an investment-grade bond, was $17
billion sold by Apple in April 2013, at the peak of the market.