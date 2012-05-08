* CWA says Verizon cable deal worse than AT&T/T-Mobile
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, May 7 Allowing proposed
multibillion-dollar airwave deals between Verizon Wireless and
several cable operators could mean the end of a competitive
telecommunications landscape, saddling consumers with higher
prices and diminished choice, the largest union for telecoms
workers told U.S. regulators.
Communications Workers of America has been a vociferous
opponent of Verizon Wireless's plan to buy about $3.9 billion
worth of wireless airwaves from cable companies including
Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc.
The union met with Federal Communications Commission staff
last Thursday and sent a 16-page filing to the agency late
Monday detailing its worries over the deals that it has argued
would create allies out of former rivals, to the detriment of
consumers.
Debbie Goldman, CWA's telecommunications policy director,
told Reuters that the alliance between the nation's largest
wireless carrier and the top cable companies would essentially
end competition in the telecommunications arena.
"The detail of how it will do that is in these commercial
agreements that are behind a firewall that the public cannot
see," Goldman said of the largely redacted documents submitted
to the FCC for review by Verizon Wireless and the cable
operators.
Marketing agreements accompanying the spectrum sale would
create a joint entity and allow the cable operators to resell
Verizon's mobile service as part of the deals.
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications and Vodafone Group Plc.
Verizon Wireless has said it strongly believes the deals are
in the public interest, and it has worked to ensure the FCC has
the data it needs to make an informed decision.
CWA stressed to FCC staff that the commercial agreements and
resulting joint entity were intertwined with the spectrum sale,
and it would be artificial to separate them from the public
interest review.
Goldman said these deals would have far greater implications
for competition, jobs and network investment than if AT&T Inc's
$39 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile USA had been allowed. That deal fell apart late last
year due to strong regulatory opposition from the FCC and
Justice Department.
The marketing agreements, according to Goldman, would allow
collusion between the parties in such a way that would give them
the market power to dominate video, broadband, voice and
wireless service.
This would end competition between Verizon and the cable
companies and eliminate Verizon's incentive to expand its rival
Fios network for high-speed Internet, she said.
Verizon rivals Sprint Nextel Corp, T-Mobile USA and
MetroPCS Communications, have all complained to the FCC
about the bigger company's cable deal on concerns that it would
give too much market power to the already dominant company.
CWA told the FCC that approval of the deals would have to
come with conditions to protect and preserve the current
competitive market.
Among those conditions, CWA said, should be a commitment to
expand Fios, a mandate against cross-marketing services within
the Verizon footprint and assurances that competitors would have
the same access to the services and intellectual property shared
between Verizon Wireless and the cable operators.
A decision by the FCC on the deals is not expected until
August this year, and the Justice Department is also probing the
deals for any antitrust concerns.
(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)