NEW YORK Aug 11 A U.S. judge has ordered
Cablevision Systems Corp to stop running advertisements
accusing rival Verizon Communications Inc of lying about
having the fastest wireless network.
The ruling on Monday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary Brown in
Central Islip, New York, comes days after he ruled against
Cablevision's own bid to block Verizon from advertising that it
had the "fastest WiFi available" for misleading consumers.
Brown said his ruling on Friday meant that Verizon was not
lying to the public by claiming its FiOS fiber optic network
provides the fastest WiFi.
Cablevision's advertising campaign, which it launched after
filing a lawsuit against Verizon in January, was "literally
untrue and implicitly false" and was likely to mislead
consumers, Brown said at a court hearing, according to a
transcript, which was made public on Tuesday.
Initial print advertisements featured Verizon
representatives with their "pants on fire" or as Pinocchio, the
fictional children's character prone to lying.
While Cablevision told the judge in July it would
voluntarily discontinue those advertisements, it notified the
court of plans to air new ads, including one with a sheriff
telling Verizon that "this town's had enough of your lies."
Brown found Cablevision's claims of lying to be false and
imposed a temporary restraining order requiring Cablevision to
stop running ads accusing Verizon being a "liar," having
"crooked facts" or otherwise being dishonest by Friday.
"The law, like our economic system, encourages spirited
competition," Brown said. "But when a competitor exceeds the
bounds of decency by falsely impugning the integrity of a
competitor, it runs afoul of the law."
Susan Retta, Verizon vice president of consumer marketing,
welcomed the ruling, saying Cablevision's advertising was
"nothing but a campaign to keep accurate and factual information
away from consumers."
Lisa Anselmo, a Cablevision spokeswoman, said the company
would continue to challenge Verizon's claims, "not only through
the legal system but also in the court of public opinion."
In his Friday ruling, Brown also rejected Verizon's effort
to block various other advertising claims by its rival as
untrue, including regarding how many hotspots it offers.
The case is Cablevision Systems Corp v. Verizon
Communications Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New
York, No. 15-456.
