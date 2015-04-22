US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks at session lows as healthcare vote nears
NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.
April 22 Verizon Communications Inc acted on its own when the company decided how to offer ESPN and other Walt Disney Co channels in smaller custom TV packages, a spokeswoman for ESPN said on Wednesday.
"The issue here is that Verizon made unilateral decisions on how to offer ABC Family, Disney Channels, ESPN and ESPN2 that are in violation of our existing agreements," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Kathy Waller's annual base salary for new position as EVP, CFO and President Enabling Services, Grade 22 will be $850,000 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oe6Wu0 Further company coverage: