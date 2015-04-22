April 22 Verizon Communications Inc acted on its own when the company decided how to offer ESPN and other Walt Disney Co channels in smaller custom TV packages, a spokeswoman for ESPN said on Wednesday.

"The issue here is that Verizon made unilateral decisions on how to offer ABC Family, Disney Channels, ESPN and ESPN2 that are in violation of our existing agreements," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)