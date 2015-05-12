BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
WASHINGTON May 12 Verizon Communications Inc will pay $90 million and Sprint Corp will pay $68 million to settle federal government probes into unauthorized charges tacked onto their customers' phone bills in a practice known as cramming, U.S. agencies said on Tuesday.
The settlements round out the government's push against cramming, following similar agreements reached with two other national carriers AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US last year. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union has asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift, but the Brazilian government has not agreed, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.