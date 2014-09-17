WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Verizon Communications Inc
is open to divesting its network's assets including its
cell towers, the company's chief financial officer told
investors at a conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Fran Shammo said the company was inspired by rival AT&T's
$4.85 billion sale of some of its towers to tower operator
Crown Castle last year, which preserved AT&T's right
to lease and operate the towers for about 28 years.
"The AT&T deal was a good deal for them. It opened our eyes
and we said 'OK, maybe there is a way to get through this and
protect our interest and get a deal that is palatable to us',"
Shammo said, adding that Verizon wants to protect its ability to
expand its network when necessary.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by James Dalgleish)