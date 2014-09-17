(Updates with more context, details about company's video
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Verizon Communications Inc
is open to divesting its network's assets including its
cell towers, the company's chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
Verizon, which in February completed a $130 billion deal to
buy Vodafone's stake in Verizon Wireless and get full
ownership over the company, has previously announced plans to
trim some aspects of its portfolio.
CFO Fran Shammo said the company was inspired by rival AT&T's
$4.85 billion sale of some of its towers to tower operator
Crown Castle last year, a deal which preserved AT&T's
right to lease and operate the towers for about 28 years.
"The AT&T deal was a good deal for them. It opened our eyes
and we said 'OK, maybe there is a way to get through this and
protect our interest and get a deal that is palatable to us',"
Shammo told investors at a conference in Los Angeles, adding
that Verizon wants to protect its ability to expand its network
when necessary.
Shammo also said the company's multicast technology, which
allows mass audiences to stream content from multiple devices
without crowding Verizon's network, will be available in most
devices the company launches in the fourth quarter.
Verizon is negotiating deals with content providers to
create a web-based TV service delivered to mobile platforms
outside of a linear TV subscription.
However, Shammo predicts it will be a few years before the
multicast technology translates into greater leverage for
negotiations with content providers.
"It will take a year or two before we have a meaningful
number of subscribers where content providers say 'I can get my
hands around this, you now have a meaningful base of
subscribers', he said.
The company will also have better leverage once Nielsen
Holdings, which measures television audiences, is able
to measure mobile audiences, he said. Nielsen is expected to
launch that service in the fourth quarter.
