NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - Verizon has set official guidance on its three-part dollar bond that is 10bp-15bp tighter than initial price thoughts and has dropped an initially announced five-year tranche.

Price guidance on the seven-year is 120bp area over Treasuries from initial price talk of 130-135bp; 140bp area for the 10-year (IPTs 150-155bp) and 150bp area for the 20-year (IPTs 160-165bp). Area is plus or minus 5bp.

Active bookrunners JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo plan to price the bond today. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Natalie Harrison)