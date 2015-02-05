MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Frontier Communications Corp will buy Verizon Communications Inc's wireline operations in three U.S. states for $10.54 billion in cash, the regional telephone operator said on Thursday.
The properties in California, Florida and Texas will include 3.7 million voice connections, 1.2 million FiOS video connections and 2.2 million broadband connections, Frontier said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year and is subject to regulatory approval, the company said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.