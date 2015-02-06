(Adds comments from Frontier CEO, background)
By Malathi Nayak and Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Verizon Communications
said it would sell wireline assets to Frontier
Communications for $10.54 billion in cash and sell and
lease cell phone towers for around $5 billion to American Tower
in a deal that will help it pay off recent wireless spectrum
purchases.
The transaction is the latest in a series of non-core assets
that Verizon has sold in recent months to reduce debt and raise
cash for investments.
The Frontier sale is expected to close in the first half of
next year and is subject to regulatory approval, the companies
said.
Frontier will nearly double its size by buying Verizon's
local wireline operations in California, Florida and Texas,
including 3.7 million voice customers, 1.2 million video
customers and 2.2 million broadband connections.
"Over 50 percent of these networks are fiber to the home so
these are outstanding assets in high growth areas," said
Frontier CEO Maggie Wilderotter in an interview.
Boston-based American Tower said Verizon would lease over
11,300 towers and sell 165 towers for $5.06 billion.
Verizon also announced plans to buy back shares worth $5
billion.
The largest U.S. carrier by subscribers, Verizon purchased
181 licenses worth $10.4 billion in a government sale of
wireless airwaves for mobile data that closed last week. That
came on top of $130 billion it spent in 2013 to buy from
Vodafone the 45 percent in its wireless unit that it did
not already own.
The company will use capital raised in these two
transactions to invest in upgrading its network, deliver
shareholder returns and repay debt, Chief Executive Lowell
McAdam said on a call.
The company has been doubling down on its wireless business
while spending less on broadband Internet and telephone
services.
Verizon did a similar deal with Frontier in 2009, when it
sold 4.8 million rural phone lines to Frontier for $8.6 billion
in stock and cash. Frontier will receive a $1.9 billion tax
benefit as part of the transaction.
Shares in Frontier rose more than 5 percent after closing at
$7.70 in trading after market close on Thursday. Shares in
Verizon and American Tower were relatively unchanged after
closing at $47.86 and $99.59 respectively.
Verizon was advised by Credit Suisse, Guggenheim Securities
and PJT Partners on the wireline sale, while its legal adviser
on the Frontier deal was Debevoise & Plimpton. On the tower
deal, Verizon was advised by TAP Advisors, Guggenheim and JP
Morgan. Frontier was advised by J.P. Morgan while its board was
advised by Greenhill & Co, and its legal adviser was Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
