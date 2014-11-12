EU mergers and takeovers (March 13)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Nov 12 Verizon Communications Inc is optimistic the Federal Communications Commission will make the "right" decision in legislating rules to regulate how Internet service providers manage their Web traffic, the company's chief financial officer told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
"I think the independent agency of the FCC will make the right decision," Fran Shammo said. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday: