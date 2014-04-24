BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
NEW YORK, April 23 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday its quarterly revenue rose 4.8 percent after its acquisition of Vodafone's 45 percent share in their prior joint venture for $130 billion gave the company access to greater amounts of cash flow.
The No. 1 U.S. mobile provider earned $5.98 billion, or $1.15 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $4.86 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $30.8 billion.
(Reporting By Marina Lopes)
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.