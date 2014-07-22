July 22 Verizon Communications Inc, the largest U.S. wireless telecoms company, reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its postpaid wireless subscriber additions rose 53 percent.

However, net income fell to $4.3 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $5.2 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier, as interest expenses jumped.

Verizon's operating revenue rose to $31.48 billion from $29.79 billion a year earlier.

The company said earlier this month that it net added over 1.4 million wireless postpaid subscribers in the second quarter. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)