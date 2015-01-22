(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "loss attributable to Verizon",
corrects loss figure to $2.23 billion and year-earlier profit
figure to $5.07 billion)
Jan 22 Verizon Communications Inc's
quarterly revenue rose 6.8 percent due to higher net addition of
postpaid subscribers and a rise in average revenue per account
as users added more devices to shared data plans.
Verizon, however, reported a net loss of $2.23 billion, or
54 cents per share, attributable to the company for the fourth
quarter, compared with a profit of $5.07 billion, or $1.76 per
share, a year earlier, mainly due to valuation of benefits plan
and pension adjustments.
Excluding items, Verizon earned 71 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $33.19 billion from $31.07 billion.
Verizon's retail postpaid average revenue per account rose
to $158.82 from $157.21, but was below $161.64 estimated by
analysts polled by research firm StreetAccount.
The company net added 2 million retail postpaid subscribers.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)