Jan 22 Verizon Communications Inc said on
Thursday that quarterly revenue rose 6.8 percent as it added
more customers during the competitive holiday season but profit
margins narrowed in its wireless business due to pricing and
promotions.
Shares in Verizon fell 2.5 percent to $47.06 on the New York
Stock Exchange, while the S&P Telecom Services Sector
fell 1.8 percent.
Verizon earned 71 cents per share, excluding items, in the
fourth quarter, as revenue rose to $33.19 billion from $31.07
billion. The profit per share matched Wall Street estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while revenues came in
slightly above expectations of $32.69 billion.
The largest U.S wireless company added 2 million postpaid
subscribers, or those who pay for service after use, topping the
1.5 million subscribers added in the last quarter.
"The real question here is ... do they have to potentially
more aggressively reprice their existing base as we go through
2015 because of competitive pressures," Mike McCormack, an
analyst at Jefferies & Co, said.
Investors are concerned the ongoing price wars to attract
and keep customers could come at the cost of growth in a nearly
saturated wireless market.
In 2015, Verizon will continue to go "after that high-value,
high-quality network user who is going to pay a premium for that
network and we're not just going to compete on price," Chief
Financial Officer Fran Shammo said in an interview.
Verizon's retail postpaid average revenue per account rose
to $158.82 from $157.21, but was below the $161.64 estimated by
analysts polled by research firm StreetAccount. Profit margins
in its wireless business narrowed to 42 percent in the quarter
from 47 percent a year ago.
"Verizon is the best house in a bad neighborhood," said
Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson. "You're seeing
for the first time the old measure that is average revenue per
user starting to fall."
Customer defections, known as churn, in postpaid accounts
rose to 1.4 percent. Verizon had said it expected to see the
churn rate elevate in the fourth quarter.
Some wireless carriers have replaced traditional two-year
contracts with equipment financing plans that allow payments in
monthly installments. The plans charge lower service fees but do
not subsidize devices.
Verizon posted a 25 percent rise in customers adopting its
no-subsidy "EDGE" plan for upgrading devices.
Verizon, however, reported a net loss of $2.23 billion, or
54 cents per share, attributable to the company for the fourth
quarter compared with a profit of $5.07 billion, or $1.76 per
share, a year earlier, mainly due to valuation of benefits plan
and pension adjustments.
