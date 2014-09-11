NEW YORK, Sept 11 Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said on Thursday that the telecoms company would open to selling some of its towers if the price was right.

"Those deals are coming to us a little more now, and if an opportunity presented itself to increase shareholder value" Verizon would be interested in pursuing it, McAdam said at a Goldman Sachs media conference, adding that the company had received preliminary offers at inadequate valuations two years ago.

