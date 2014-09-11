Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said on Thursday that the telecoms company would open to selling some of its towers if the price was right.
"Those deals are coming to us a little more now, and if an opportunity presented itself to increase shareholder value" Verizon would be interested in pursuing it, McAdam said at a Goldman Sachs media conference, adding that the company had received preliminary offers at inadequate valuations two years ago.
(Reporting By Sam Adams, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.