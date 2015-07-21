(Adds details on industry price war)
By Malathi Nayak and Devika Krishna Kumar
July 21 Verizon Communications Inc on
Tuesday lowered its full-year revenue target as it fends
promotions from its competitors.
Investors shrugged off higher-than-expected second-quarter
earnings, which resulted mostly from a jump in tablet
subscribers, and sent shares of the largest U.S. wireless
service provider down as much as 3 percent.
Smaller rivals such as T-Mobile US Inc have stirred
up an industry price war, and wireless carriers have been
offering heavy promotions and discounts on tablet and phone
plans to keep or increase subscribers.
The companies have replaced traditional two-year contracts
of subsidized phones and tablets with monthly installment plans
that have lower service fees.
Customers shifted to the installment plans at a higher rate
than Verizon had anticipated earlier in the year, resulting in a
decline in service revenue, Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo
said in an interview.
Verizon said it expected full-year revenue growth of at
least 3 percent, below its previous forecast of 4 percent.
Average revenue per user fell 3.8 percent to $153.73 in the
quarter from a year earlier and missed the analysts' average
forecast of $154.99, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said
in a note.
Despite pressure on revenue per user, "Verizon's wireless
margins remain the envy of the industry," Moffett said.
Net income attributable to Verizon rose to $4.23 billion, or
$1.04 per share, from $4.21 billion, or $1.02 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.01 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased to $32.22 billion from $31.48 billion,
below analysts' estimates of $32.87 billion.
Verizon added a net 1.1 million wireless retail postpaid
subscribers, who pay each billing cycle based on usage. That met
estimates from analysts polled by market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
Net tablet additions came to 852,000.
Customer defections at Verizon's wireless postpaid business
fell to a three-year low of 0.90 percent, while FactSet had
expected 0.99 percent.
Revenue from Verizon's FiOS high-speed Internet, TV and
phone service rose 10 percent to $3.4 billion.
After its $4.4 billion purchase of AOL Inc in June, Verizon
is gearing up to introduce its online video service to generate
new revenue from mobile video and targeted advertising.
Verizon shares were down 1.9 percent at $47.20 on the New
York Stock Exchange after trading as low as $46.57.
