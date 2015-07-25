By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 Verizon Communication Inc's
wireline unit workers on the U.S. East Coast have voted
to go on strike, if needed, amid contract negotiations, the
unions representing them said on Saturday.
At a rally in New York, the unions announced that 86 percent
of Verizon's 39,000 wireline employees have voted to authorize a
strike. This comes a week before their current contracts expire
on Aug. 1.
The vote to strike does not mean work in the wireline
business, which includes FiOS Internet, telephone and TV
services, will come to a halt as the board of the unions
Communications Workers of America (CWA) and International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that represent the employees
have yet to approve it.
"Our members are clear and they are determined - they reject
management's harsh concessionary demands, including the
elimination of job security, sharp increases in workers' health
care costs, and slashing retirement security," Vice President
for CWA District One Dennis Trainor said in a statement.
The company's union-represented employees in the East work
under 27 collective bargaining agreements in nine eastern states
in the United States and Washington D.C. Verizon's plans to cut
costs by conrolling healthcare and pension-related benefits over
a three-year period are at the center of union negotiations.
"Union rallies and strike authorization votes are useless
distractions that achieve nothing," Verizon spokesman Rich Young
said. "We believe their time would be far more beneficial
focusing on the important contractual issues that need to be
resolved."
Verizon said in late June it offered salary hikes to 39,000
employees in its East wireline business after its first
negotiating session with representatives of the two unions.
The wage increases were subject to an agreement between the
company and the unions. In 2011, the last round of talks had
ended in a strike.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak)