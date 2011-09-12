LONDON, Sept 12 Verizon Communications
has dashed the hopes of Vodafone investors by ruling out
a return to a recurring dividend from the two companies' U.S.
mobile phone joint venture, called Verizon Wireless, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
In an interview with the newspaper on Monday, Lowell McAdam,
new CEO of Verizon Communications, said it was not possible to
have a policy of annual dividend payment by Verizon Wireless
because the leading U.S. mobile operator may need to buy rival
businesses or purchase radio spectrum.
McAdam said Verizon Communications, the U.S telecoms
company, and Vodafone, the UK mobile group, were working closely
together on several other unspecified projects.
He also told the FT that it would be wrong to rule out the
possibility of Verizon Communications and Vodafone merging in
the future, although he suggested it would not happen in the
short to medium term.
Reuters could not immediately reach Verizon Communications
or Vodafone for comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)