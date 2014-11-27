(Adds Verizon statement)
Nov 27 Boston-area Verizon customers found
themselves cut off from one kind of Thanksgiving bird on
Thursday: the Eagles football team.
Subscribers to Verizon Communications Inc's FiOS
cable TV over fiber network service in Boston lost access to
Fox's local affiliate station due to a fee dispute with Cox
Media Group, which owns the station, according to a Verizon
email to customers.
That meant the subscribers woke up on Thanksgiving Day
unable to watch Thursday's National Football League game between
the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Unhappy subscribers tweeted their disappointment. Using the
name "laurie bouzan," one user wrote: "Verizon/Boston Fox 25
can't reach deal and no service to customers. Corporate
greediness on Thanksgiving Day!"
Verizon said that Cox removed WFXT TV, the local affiliate
of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox TV network, and
the WFXT Movies station from its FiOS TV network because it
refused to accept an agreement "that contained rates that are
not in our customers' best interests."
Verizon said it was working with Cox to renew their
agreement and restore the affected channels.
The company was playing a 30-second video loop on Fox
channels in which a woman said: "We are working hard to get this
channel back at a reasonable price. Cox-owned WFXT wants
millions more in fees, which will ultimately mean higher costs
for our customers. Don't you think you are paying enough for
TV?"
Fox and Cox Media Group were not immediately available for
comment.
In a statement online, Verizon said that it is "diligently
negotiating with Cox for a retransmission deal that will be fair
and reasonable for our customers."
Recently, CBS Corp and satellite operator Dish
Network Corp avoided a blackout of CBS TV shows and its
heavily watched Thanksgiving Day NFL game as the two sides
agreed to extend a deadline into next week to try to hash out
the details of a new contract.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; additional
reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman; and Peter Galloway)