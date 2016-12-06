UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 6 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has agreed to sell 29 data centers to Equinix Inc for $3.6 billion.
The data centers being sold are located in 15 metro areas, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Bogota and Sao Paulo.
The sale represents Verizon's efforts to streamline its business and follows the divestment last year of a chunk of its landline business and a portfolio of wireless towers. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.