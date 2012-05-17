By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 17 Verizon Wireless plans to make
its data-hungry customers pay a lot more, either in service fees
or smartphone prices, as it tries to cut costs and boost revenue
from data services.
The No. 1 U.S. mobile provider said it will eliminate
unlimited data plans for all customers who upgrade their
cellphone at a discounted rate, potentially driving more
business to its smaller rival Sprint Nextel.
Only customers who pay full price for their cellphones will
be able to keep unlimited data service plans for a flat monthly
fee of $30 a month.
Spokeswoman Brenda Raney explained the new policy a day
after a top company told an investor conference that customers
moving to Verizon's high-speed network would have to give up
their unlimited data plans.
To convince customers to sign a 2-year contract, Verizon
typically shoulders some of the cost of their smartphone in the
form of a subsidy it pays to the handset vendor. Today customers
who want to keep their unlimited data plan can still get the
handset discount.
But when the company kicks off a new shared data plan this
summer, any customers upgrading to a discounted handset will
have to change from an unlimited plan to a shared data plan
whose fees increase with data usage.
This will affect customers on both Verizon's older third
generation network and those on its fastest fourth generation
service, according to Raney.
Customers will be able to keep their unlimited plan as long
as they stick with the same smartphone. But when that phone gets
too old, the only customers who will be able to keep their
unlimited plan are those who pay the full retail handset price.
This would mean a price increase of several hundreds of
dollars for high end smartphones.
For example, the full price of the cheapest Apple Inc
iPhone 4G is $650, compared with the $200 price for
customers who take the discount. The full price for the Motorola
Mobility Droid 4 phone is $550 versus $200 for customers
who take the discount.
The shared data plans will allow customers to sign up for a
single plan covering more than one gadget, including smartphones
and tablet computers.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
Vodafone Group Plc, has declined to provide any
additional details about its shared data plans.
Under today's pricing Verizon Wireless customers without
unlimited plans pay $30 a month for 2 gigabytes of data, $50 for
5 gigabytes and $80 for 10 gigabytes. If they use more than
their allowance they are charged at higher rate.
Smaller rival AT&T Inc said it also wants to offer a
shared data plan. No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint still offers
unlimited data plans.
Analysts have said that wireless operators needed to
introduce shared plans if they are to convince consumers to
connect devices like tablets to the cellular network.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)