NEW YORK Jan 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly revenue rose 3.4 percent as it added more wireless subscribers than expected at its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc.

Verizon reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.76 per share, compared with a loss of $1.48 per share in the year-ago quarter, including pension-related charges in both quarters. Revenue rose to $31.1 billion.