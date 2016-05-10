PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 10 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with ESPN in a lawsuit over its Fios pay-TV offering.
The terms of the settlement will not be disclosed, the companies said in a statement. Walt Disney Co's ESPN sued Verizon in April last year for breach of contract after the telecom company launched its Fios Custom TV plan that repackaged the traditional pay-TV bundle and moved the some channels into optional genre-specific add-on packs. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.