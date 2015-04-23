(Adds details on Fox, recasts pargraph 1 with Fox)
NEW YORK, April 23 Verizon Communications Inc
said on Thursday that Walt Disney Co and
Twenty-First Century Fox are not running ads promoting
the wireless carrier's recently launched FiOS Custom TV service
on its channels in the New York market.
Since Verizon unveiled its cheaper, slimmer pay-TV plan on
Sunday, Disney, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and 21st
Century Fox have pushed back and said Verizon's FiOS TV
was violating existing agreements.
A Verizon spokeswoman said Disney was refusing to run the
Custom TV ads on channels such as ABC and ESPN in New York. Fox
did the same in New York, specifically on its stations WNYW and
YES Network, she added.
An ESPN spokeswoman on Thursday said, "The issue here is
that Verizon unilaterally decided" how to offer Disney-owned
channels ABC Family, the Disney Channels, ESPN 1 and ESPN 2 on
the Custom TV service.
When Verizon kicked off its marketing campaign on Tuesday,
the Verizon spokeswoman said, an ESPN radio spot did not go on
air and a video ad that was expected to run was not shown on
ABC's local New York affiliate channel.
However, Disney did run Custom TV ads in Washington, D.C.,
Boston and Pittsburgh, she added.
Verizon's new pay-TV plan lets customers sign up for a
slimmed-down, cheaper bundle of 36 fixed channels through its
FiOS TV and then add on genre-specific packages such as kids,
sports or news. It hopes the flexibility will lure them away
from cable rivals and upstart online TV companies.
"Disney's anti-competitive tactic is only hurting the
consumer," Verizon's spokeswoman said. "From our perspective
there is no dispute."
Verizon executives have maintained that their product does
not invalidate agreements with content partners.
