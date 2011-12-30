* Faces criticism on $2 bill-pay fee, phone activation issue
* Planned fee would take effect Jan. 15
* Says fixes 4G issue while admitting technical glitches
* No plan to compensate users for service problems
Dec 29 Verizon Wireless, which this month
angered customers with three separate data service problems,
said on Thursday it will add a $2 fee for one-time telephone and
online bill payments.
The planned change, to take effect on Jan. 15, was greeted
by a storm of criticism.
Consumer blog Engadget said charging customers to pay was
"downright ludicrous." Another tech website, cnet.com, said the
move "made little sense."
"The fee is designed to address costs incurred by us for
only those customers who choose to make one-time bill payments
in alternate payment channels (online, mobile, telephone) and
who choose not to use the other options available to them ...,"
Verizon Wireless spokesman Thomas Pica said in an email.
Verizon Wireless rivals AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel
Corp said they do not charge their customers for any
bill-payment options.
In addition, some customers complained on Verizon's online
forum on Thursday about problems activating their new phones.
The episode followed reports of a problem with the company's
high-speed network on Wednesday. Verizon said on Thursday that
it had resolved that issue overnight.
"GROWING PAINS" WITH 4G NETWORK
Verizon, the biggest U.S. mobile service provider, admitted
on Thursday it was having "growing pains" with its new fourth
generation, 4G, high-speed wireless network and had suffered
several separate technical problems that caused service outages.
After saying earlier in the day that services on its older
third generation, 3G, network were not affected, the company
admitted Thursday night that 3G customers were also affected.
Verizon said it had proactively "moved" its
fourth-generation (4G) wireless users onto its third-generation
(3G) network to ensure all would have a data connection.
However, Verizon admitted that for brief periods, such as on
Wednesday, 4G customers could not connect to the 3G Network as
quickly as the company would have liked.
The company also said that it is working closely with its
network suppliers to ensure smooth functioning of its 4G
network, while estimating that connectivity has been available
at about 99 percent of the time this year.
Verizon Wireless statement is available at:
r.reuters.com/wav75s
Some customers had earlier complained that they were having
3G service problems, while others said their 4G service was
being restored on Thursday morning. One person complained about
the lack of a public announcement.
"At least acknowledge there is a problem, do you really
expect your paying customers to not notice??" one person wrote
on Verizon's online message board.
Verizon Wireless spokesman Thomas Pica told Reuters that the
company does not plan to compensate its customers who had
experienced service problems.
Earlier this month the company, which has long boasted that
its service is "most reliable," faced two data service problems.
On Dec. 8 some Verizon customers were unable to access the
Internet on their wireless devices for about 24 hours. The
company had to fix another problem on Dec. 21.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc.
