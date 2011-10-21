* Q3 Shr $0.56 vs Street view $0.55
* Q3 Rev $27.9 bln vs Street view $27.88
* Q3 sub net adds 882,000 vs estimates 1.04 mln
* Verizon shares down 2 cents to $37.14
By Sinead Carew
Oct 21 Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)
wireless subscriber growth was slower than expected in the
quarter before the latest Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone launch, but
was still ahead of its biggest rival.
Verizon Wireless, its mobile venture with Vodafone Group
Plc (VOD.L), added 882,000 subscribers in the quarter compared
with the average analyst expectation for 1.04 million from
eight analysts contacted by Reuters.
But its shares barely moved after the news. Stifel Nicolaus
analyst Chris King said the results looked strong considering
that the No. 1 U.S. mobile provider's biggest rival AT&T Inc
(T.N) announced less than half as many new subscribers in its
quarterly report the day before. [ID:nN1E79J066]
"It's difficult to complain about (subscribers)," he said.
"It's going to be so much better than everybody else's. They're
still continuing to take market share."
Analysts also noted that Verizon Wireless handily beat
their wireless profit margin estimates -- a record 47.8 percent
margin based on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization as a percentage of service revenue.
This was partly because lower smartphone sales helped
reduce its costs for the quarter as Verizon and its rivals all
pay subsidies to force smartphone buyers to commit to two-year
service contracts.
King said that a financial report that was otherwise
roughly in line with expectations was not enough to impress
investors in Verizon, whose shares trade at a big premium to
AT&T's. Its share price is roughly 14 times analyst estimates
for its 2012 earnings per share compared with AT&T's multiple
of 11.5.
"They would have had to knock the cover of the ball to have
their shares go up (materially)," King said.
Verizon's Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo told analysts
on a conference call that Verizon Wireless sold 2 million
iPhones in the third quarter but that only 20 percent of its
iPhone customers were new to Verizon Wireless.
Verizon said it has a backlog of strong demand for the
iPhone 4S, the newest model. But unlike AT&T, it did not
provide sales numbers. Shammo said more half its smartphone
customers bought phones based on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android
software in the quarter.
Verizon's profit rose to $1.38 billion, or 49 cents per
share, from $659 million, or 23 cents per share, in the
year-earlier quarter, the company said on Friday.
Excluding items, Verizon earned 56 cents per share, which
compared with Wall Street expectations for 55 cents.
Revenue rose to $27.9 billion from $26.5 billion and was
slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $27.88 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also repeated its previous expectation for 2011
earnings per share growth of 5 percent to 8 percent from $2.08
in 2010 and revenue growth of 4 percent to 8 percent.
Chief Executive Lowell McAdam noted that the company kept
its targets despite storm-related network problems in August
that followed a two-week labor strike.
"We faced significant challenges in recent months, yet
delivered results that keep us on track to meet our 2011
earnings and revenue guidance, with great momentum expected
entering 2012," he said in a statement.
Because of the storm and the strike, Verizon's 131,000 net
new FiOS TV customers and its 138,000 FiOS Internet additions,
lagged well behind its second quarter FiOS additions of more
than 180,000 for each service.
However, it promised analysts on a conference call that it
would add more than 200,000 customers to each service in the
current quarter as it has reduced its order backlog.
The company noted that the storm and the strike also hurt
the pace at which it could install business services but it
said it still "gained some traction in the quarter beside the
additional strain of macro-economic challenges."
Verizon shares were down 2 cents at $37.08 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Derek Caney)