June 8 Verizon Communications Inc is
expected to cut about 2,000 jobs when it completes its $4.48
billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core assets next
week, a person briefed on the matter said.
The cuts are expected to come from Verizon's AOL and Yahoo
units and represent about 15 percent of the staff at the two
units. Many of the jobs are in California and some are outside
the United States, said the source, who asked not to be
identified because the matter is not yet public. Yahoo
shareholders on Thursday approved the company's sale, according
to preliminary results from a shareholder meeting.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)