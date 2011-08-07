* 45,000 employees on strike
* Healthcare benefits, pension plans divisive
* Verizon trained employees to fill strikers roles
NEW YORK, Aug 7 Unions representing 45,000
Verizon Communications (VZ.N) workers called for a strike as
negotiations failed for a new labor contract that expired at
midnight on Saturday.
Verizon and the unions -- The Communications Workers of
America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- had been in talks since late June.
The workers who went on strike on Sunday are technicians
and customer support employees in Verizon's wireline business,
which provides Internet and land phone lines to homes and
businesses in the U.S. Northeast.
Verizon is looking to keep costs in check at its wireline
business, which has been declining for a decade as customers
have disconnected their home phones in favor of cellphone and
Internet services.
The two sides were unable to agree on issues related to
healthcare contributions, pension plans and work rules,
according to Verizon and the CWA.
Verizon said it had trained tens of thousands of employees,
from retirees to management, to fill the role of the workers
who are now on strike.
"We are confident that we have the talent and resources in
place to meet the needs and demands of our customers," Marc C.
Reed, Verizon's executive vice-president of human resources,
said in a statement.
The CWA says the contributions to healthcare that Verizon
wants the union members to make were unacceptable, and that
increases in deductibles would make the proposed healthcare
plan unaffordable.
The unions had warned of a strike and began to mobilize
support among their members in early July. Verizon did not
budge from the set of changes it asked for, which the unions
were demanding the company take off the table.
With only hours left under their contract late on Saturday
night, both unions issued statements accusing Verizon of not
"getting serious" in negotiations. The CWA, which represents
35,000 workers under contract, said all the major concessions
Verizon was asking for were yet to be agreed upon.
But the CWA said the profitable company, which is one of
the two big U.S. telephone network operators, is asking for far
too many concessions from affected workers, who include
technical and customer service employees in Verizon's wireline
business.
Among the changes it is seeking, Verizon said it wants to
freeze employee pension plans and replace them with an
"enhanced 401(k) plan." It also wants workers to contribute to
healthcare insurance premiums.
CWA members in July authorized union leaders to call a
strike if negotiations stalled, with 91 percent of votes in
favor of the strike.
Verizon has 93,000 workers in its wireline business, of
whom 58,000 are unionized. Including its Verizon Wireless
venture with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), the company's total
workforce is 196,000 employees.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Roy Strom; Editing by Vicki
Allen)