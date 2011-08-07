* 45,000 employees on strike
* Healthcare benefits, pension plans divisive
* Verizon trained employees to fill strikers roles
* Analyst plays down impact of strike on company
By Roy Strom, Sinead Carew and Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Aug 7 Almost half the workers in
Verizon Communications (VZ.N) wireline telecommunications
business went on strike on Sunday as negotiations for a new
labor contract failed.
The strike, involving 45,000 workers, is the first walk-out
that Verizon, one of the two big U.S. telephone network
operators, has faced since 2000, when about 80,000 workers went
on strike for about three weeks.
Verizon and two unions -- The Communications Workers of
America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
-- had been in talks since late June but were still far apart
when their contract expired Saturday night.
The workers who went on strike are technicians and customer
support employees in the wireline unit, which provides
traditional phone services to homes and businesses in the
Northeast as well as high-speed Internet and FiOS television
service.
The two sides were unable to agree on issues related to
healthcare contributions, pension plans and work rules,
according to Verizon and the CWA.
Verizon is looking to keep costs in check at its wireline
business, which has been declining for a decade as customers
have disconnected their home phones in favor of cellphone and
Internet services.
A representative for the CWA, which represents about 35,000
of the workers, said that bargaining talks were expected to
resume on Sunday while employees were told to start picketing
as early as 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) outside their work
locations.
"A strike is a hardship for all and not to be undertaken
lightly," Jim Spellane, an IBEW spokesman said in an e-mail.
"I think that the fact that we are on strike instead of
finalizing an agreement is a testimony to Verizon's
intransigence throughout the process," Spellane said.
Michael Paleski, 45, who has worked for Verizon for 23
years, was one among the roughly 250 people gathered in front
of Verizon's Manhattan corporate headquarters, where workers
walked in and out of the building to chants of, "Scab! scab!
scab!" on megaphones.
The strikers were all dressed in red and had signs that
read, "CWA workers on strike for middle-class jobs."
"Nobody here wants a strike. I'm sure nobody on the other
side wants a strike either. But we're also very disappointed
that the company put forward so many demands for givebacks. We
feel that's really the sticking point for us," Paleski said.
"I have two children. I have a wife, a house and two cars.
And things are not cheap these days, they're getting more
expensive for us. And that's why we need to have the right
contract structure."
On Monday morning, thousands of striking workers will join
mass picket lines and rallies at over 100 Verizon work
locations across New York and New Jersey to pressure the
company to back off its demands, said the CWA.
VERIZON'S BACK-UP PLAN
"As of now, talks are not taking place today. We're always
willing to talk. We're willing to return to the bargaining
table at any time," Verizon spokesman Richard Young said in an
email on Sunday afternoon.
"We're in the process of implementing our emergency action
plans," Young added.
Verizon said late Saturday night that it had trained tens
of thousands of employees, from retirees to management, to fill
the role of the workers who are now on strike.
"We are confident that we have the talent and resources in
place to meet the needs and demands of our customers," Marc C.
Reed, Verizon's executive vice-president of human resources,
said in a statement.
Chris King, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus, played down the
impact of the strike on the company.
"The wireline business is something that Verizon is less
exposed to than they have ever been in the past," King said.
"They are certainly more comfortable dealing with the strike
today than they were 10 years or so ago."
King, who has a "buy" rating on Verizon, said he sees the
impact limited to slower-than-usual installations.
UNACCEPTABLE DEMANDS
Among the changes it is seeking, Verizon said it wants to
freeze employee pension plans and replace them with an enhanced
401(k) plan." It also wants workers to contribute to healthcare
insurance premiums.
The CWA says the contributions to healthcare that Verizon
wants the union members to make were unacceptable, and that
increases in deductibles would make the proposed healthcare
plan unaffordable.
It said the profitable company is asking for far too many
concessions from affected workers, who include technical and
customer service employees in Verizon's wireline business.
Verizon has 93,000 workers in its wireline business, of
whom 58,000 are unionized. Including its Verizon Wireless
venture with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), the company's total
workforce is 196,000 employees.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew, Roy Strom and Dhanya Skariachan;
Editing by Vicki Allen and Marguerita Choy)