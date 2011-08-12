* Files U.S. NLRB complaint in New York, Baltimore
* Strike continues for sixth day
NEW YORK Aug 12 A union representing about
35,000 striking Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) workers filed
unfair labor practice charges against the telephone company,
complaining that it "refused to bargain in good faith."
The move came on the sixth day of a strike involving about
45,000 Verizon technical and customer service workers who
walked out after their labor contract expired and talks between
the company and the unions failed.
The Communications Workers of America said on Friday that
it asked the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to order
Verizon management to "negotiate in good faith." It filed
complaints in the New York and Baltimore offices of the NLRB.
The remaining 10,000 striking workers are represented by
the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew. Editing by Robert MacMillan)