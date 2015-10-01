Oct 1 Verizon Communications Inc launched
its new mobile video app "go90" on Thursday, looking to corner
market share in the mobile ad industry dominated by Google Inc
and Facebook Inc.
The free, short-form video service will drive revenue from
data usage and targeted advertising from well-known brands.
"At launch, there are over 8,000 titles available to go90
users as well as over 35 exclusive original series, which will
nearly double by year's end," the company said in a statement.
The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier last month launched a trial
of the service, which offers live events, on-demand shows and
videos.
Companies such as Netflix Inc and Hulu, which offer
Web-based video services, have put pressure on traditional
pay-TV companies that are struggling to add viewers.
