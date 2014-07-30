BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
WASHINGTON, July 30 The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is "deeply troubled" by Verizon Communications Inc's recent announcement that high-speed wireless customers who subscribe to legacy unlimited data plans might experience slower speeds starting Oct. 1.
"I am deeply troubled by your July 25, 2014 announcement that Verizon Wireless intends to slow down some customers' data speeds on your 4G LTE network starting in October 2014," Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler wrote Verizon Wireless President and CEO Daniel Mead on Wednesday.
"It is disturbing to me that Verizon Wireless would base its 'network management' on distinctions among its customers' data plans, rather than on network architecture or technology." (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.