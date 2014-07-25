By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, July 25 Verizon Communication Inc's
high speed wireless customers who subscribe to the
company's legacy unlimited data plans might experience slower
speeds starting Oct. 1, the company said on Friday.
The announcement comes as wireless carriers attempt to shift
data-hungry subscribers onto tiered plans, which charge
customers for individual data packages.
Verizon will slow services for the top 5 percent of data
users who are on unlimited plans in places where the network is
experiencing high demand, the company announced on its website.
The policy will impact customers who consume more than 4.7
gigabytes in a single billing period who are on unlimited plans
and who have fulfilled their minimum contract terms and are
subscribing to service on a month-to-month basis.
Users might experience slower speeds when streaming
high-definition video or during real-time online gaming, the
company said.
Customers on the company's tiered data plans will not be
affected.
The policy is currently in effect for unlimited subscribers
on the 3G network, but will be expanded to its 4G, higher speed
network in October.
Verizon stopped offering unlimited data plans in 2012.
