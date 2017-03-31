March 31 Verizon Communications Inc said
on Friday it would change its operating structure to focus on
three areas, and named former Ericsson Chief
Executive Officer Hans Vestberg to lead its newly created
network and technology team.
Vestberg's team will work on building out the company's
fiber network infrastructures, Verizon said. He will initially
be based in Sweden, and is expected to join the U.S.-based team
later this spring.
Verizon's media and telematics unit will focus on growing
the company's new businesses in digital media, including
integrating its pending acquisition of Yahoo Inc. It
will be led by Marni Walden as executive vice president for
media and telematics.
The company's customer and product operations team, led by
John Stratton, will work on operating and growing Verizon's
established businesses, such as Verizon Wireless and Verizon
Enterprise Solutions.
