NEW YORK Oct 17 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday posted quarterly revenue slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations as it added customers to its wireless business.
Verizon reported a profit of $2.2 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with $1.59 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $30.28 billion from $29.01 billion. Wall Street expected $30.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Next In Company Results News
UPDATE 2-Zalando buys streetwear retailer Kickz, outlook dents shares
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
UPDATE 2-Russia's Evraz meets forecasts with 7 pct rise in 2016 core earnings
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.