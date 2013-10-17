NEW YORK Oct 17 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday posted quarterly revenue slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations as it added customers to its wireless business.

Verizon reported a profit of $2.2 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with $1.59 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $30.28 billion from $29.01 billion. Wall Street expected $30.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.