By Devika Krishna Kumar and Malathi Nayak

Oct 20 Verizon Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as heavy promotions helped the wireless company add monthly subscribers amid heated competition from rival carriers.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose 9.3 percent to $4.04 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share, slightly higher than the average analyst forecast of $1.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Total operating revenue rose 5 percent to $33.16 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $32.94 billion.

The saturated wireless market has triggered a battle for subscribers among U.S. wireless carriers. Verizon's smaller rivals T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp have aggressively rolled out lower-priced offerings and deals, such as Sprint's $1 iPhone 6s leasing plan, to lure customers.

Verizon, the No.1 U.S.wireless company, has tackled competition through tablet deals and data offers to add subscribers.

Verizon added 1.3 million net wireless retail postpaid subscribers in the third quarter, surpassing the average analyst estimate of 1.2 million, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

"Verizon is letting customers use more and more data and they are charging them more on their network, so that leads to higher margins," Drexel Hamilton analyst Barry Sine said. "Overall, you have to give them high marks for the quarter."

Tablet net adds were 818,000 in the quarter. Postpaid phone net adds were 430,000.

"They have been promotional, but churn (customer defections) remains low," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said in a note.

Verizon shares, which have fallen about 4.5 percent this year, were up about 1 percent at 45.64 in Tuesday morning.

Like its rivals, Verizon has switched from offering customers two-year contracts to monthly installment plans that have lower service fees.

Verizon's retail postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) slid to $152.38 from $161.24 a year ago. As the new billing plan separates device and service costs, it hurts ARPA.

Verizon's customer base is transitioning to installment plans and it expects earnings to begin rising again "some time in mid-to-late 2016," Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said in an interview.

Verizon is investing in new markets such as mobile video and connected cars. Twenty days since the launch of its millenial-centric go90 mobile video service, Verizon is seeing "very encouraging feedback," Shammo said on an earnings call.

Sales from FiOS high-speed Internet, TV and phone service rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier to $3.4 billion. Verizon reiterated that it expects revenue growth of at least 3 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)