BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Verizon Communication Inc reported 0.6 percent rise in total operating revenue as heavy promotions helped the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attract more postpaid subscribers.
Total operating revenue rose to $32.17 billion from $31.98 billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.31 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.22 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R; Additional reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7