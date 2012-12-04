WASHINGTON Dec 4 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday upheld a 2011 rule that requires mobile data providers
to offer roaming agreements to their competitors, rejecting a
challenge brought by Verizon Wireless.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had sufficient
authority to issue the rule, and the rule does not qualify as an
unfair government seizure, the appeals court said in a unanimous
decision.
Roaming agreements are critical for small regional carriers
who would have trouble attracting customers if they were unable
to offer service outside of their region.
The FCC's rule - a product of increasing mobile use of data,
including email and the Internet - requires that mobile
operators like Verizon allow roaming by competitors' customers
on "commercially reasonable" terms.
It was squarely within the FCC's jurisdiction, similar to
its rule requiring roaming agreements for mobile phone services,
said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit.
If Verizon does not like the rule, then "Verizon may choose
not to provide mobile-Internet service," Judge David Tatel wrote
for a three-judge panel. "The data roaming rule merely defines
the form mobile-Internet service must take for those who seek a
license to offer it."
The court also rejected Verizon Wireless' argument that the
rule treats mobile data providers as "common carriers," a
special designation under U.S. law that includes landline
telephone services.
AT&T also opposed the FCC rule.
Verizon Wireless - owned by Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group PLC, and also known as Cellco
Partnership - said that the decision would not change the status
quo.
"As we made clear throughout the case, Verizon Wireless
regularly enters into ... data roaming agreements on
commercially reasonable terms to meet the needs of consumers,
and will continue to do so," said spokesman Ed McFadden in an
emailed statement.
The FCC welcomed the decision, saying it would aid in the
push for expanded broadband service.
"Enacting data roaming rules is one of many strong actions
the FCC has taken in this area, and we will continue to promote
broadband investment and innovation," FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski said in an emailed statement.
The case is Cellco Partnership v. FCC, U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 11-1135.