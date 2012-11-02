Nov 2 Verizon Communications Inc said on
Friday it expects annual labor savings of up to $500 million
from new contracts beginning in 2013 but warned that its current
quarter results would be hurt by mega-storm Sandy.
Verizon said it could see a "significant" impact from the
storm, which caused outages of its wireline service and the
service of Verizon Wireless, its mobile venture with Vodafone
Group Plc.
Both companies have been working on restoring service since
the storm hit the U.S. Northeast coast on Monday night.
Some Verizon's facilities were hard hit by flooding and
power outages, and an executive said that it may be two weeks
before some customers have service back.
The company, which recently reached new labor agreements
covering about half of its landline workers, said it expects
annual savings of $250 million to $500 million from reduced
benefit costs, with savings increasing over the term of the
contracts.
It said that it does not expect significant cost savings
from the contracts in the fourth quarter of 2012.
It also expects to report a significant charge this quarter
from a remeasurement of its pension and post-employment benefit
assets and liabilities, and a pension annuitization transaction
it announced on Oct. 17.
Verizon shares were down 4 cents at $45.10 on New York Stock
Exchange on Friday afternoon.