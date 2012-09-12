NEW YORK, Sept 12 Verizon Wireless will not take
a big hit to its wireless profit margins this quarter from the
Apple Inc iPhone 5 launch this month, according to Fran
Shammo, the Chief Financial Officer of parent company Verizon
Communications.
And the short-term revenue decline from the company's new
data share plans will be lower than Shammo had feared because
customers are buying bigger buckets of data than expected, the
executive said during an investor webcast on Wednesday .
The new plans, which allow families to share one data plan,
and the iPhone launch had been concerns for some investors ahead
of Verizon's third quarter results.
Verizon Wireless and its rivals AT&T Inc and Sprint
Nextel all pay Apple hefty subsidies for each iPhone they
sell so that they can give consumers discounts for the phone in
exchange for tying them into two-year contracts.
Shammo told an investor conference that the Sept 21 launch
is too late in the quarter to result in a "huge detriment" to
margins.
He also said that any margin pressure from the popular phone
would depend on whether there is enough supply available to meet
demand.
But if volumes are high in the fourth quarter then Verizon
Wireless profit margins will be reduced he said without giving a
specific estimate.
Verizon Wireless is majority owned and controlled by Verizon
Communications. Vodafone Group Plc has a minority 45
percent stake in the venture.
Vodafone investors often complain about the fact that
Verizon Wireless rarely pays a dividend to its owners.
Shammo declined to say when the next dividend will be but
told the investor conference that the company is required to
discuss whether it will pay a dividend at the last board meeting
of the year.
Verizon shares were up 1.4 percent to $44.84 after Shammo's
remarks.