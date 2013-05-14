NEW YORK May 14 Verizon Wireless dividend
payments may be lean going forward as the venture of Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc
conserves cash to pay down debt and prepare for a spectrum
auction, a top Verizon Communications executive said on Tuesday.
Verizon Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo told analysts
during an investor conference the wireless venture would use
cash to pay down $5 billion in debt due at the end of this year
and early next year.
It also plans to prepare for a U.S. auction of wireless
airwaves that could take place as soon as 2014, Shammo said. He
spoke a day after Verizon Wireless announced a $7 billion
dividend that compared to $18.5 billion of payouts made in two
installments in 2012.