NEW YORK May 14 Verizon Communications Inc
does not need more cash from its wireless venture with
Vodafone Group Plc to support its own dividend payments,
Verizon Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said on Tuesday.
Shammo also said future dividends from Verizon Wireless
would be leaner than in the past. Verizon controls the venture's
dividend payments and analysts have speculated that it could use
this control to pressure Vodafone into selling its Verizon
Wireless stake. Verizon owns 55 percent of the wireless venture.
Shammo made the comments at a conference the day after
Verizon Wireless, which is 45 percent owned by Vodafone,
declared a $7 billion dividend. In comparison, Verizon Wireless
paid its parents $18.5 billion in 2012, in two installments.
"If I needed the cash from wireless to pay a dividend I'd
take the cash but I don't see us needing the cash," Shammo said.
Nomura analyst Michael McCormack said he does not think
Verizon needs more cash to support its dividend this year. He
estimated that Verizon's annual dividend obligation is about
$5.7 billion and that it has more than $6 billion in cash to
support that this year.
Shammo's comments came amid mounting speculation Verizon
could buy Vodafone's stake in the venture if they can agree on a
price. Reuters, on April 24, cited sources as saying that
Verizon was preparing a $100 billion bid for the stake, but
investors have said they expect Vodafone to seek a higher price.
Shammo declined to comment on the potential for a Verizon
purchase of Vodafone's stake in Verizon Wireless.
Vodafone said on Tuesday that it would announce how it
intends to use the dividend cash from Verizon Wireless when it
reports its quarterly results on May 21. The UK company returned
a large chunk of earlier payouts to shareholders, either via a
special dividend or a share buyback.
Shammo also cautioned that Verizon Wireless would conserve
cash to pay down debt and prepare for a spectrum auction, which
could affect future dividends.
The venture will use cash to pay down $5 billion in debt due
at the end of this year and early next year, Shammo said. It is
also preparing to participate in a U.S. auction of wireless
airwaves that could take place as soon as 2014.
Verizon shares were up 38 cents at $52.93 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Vodafone shares were
unchanged at the close of trading in London on Tuesday.