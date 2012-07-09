* DOJ, FCC reviewing Verizon's deal with cable companies
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. telecoms regulator
is prepared to approve Verizon Wireless' plan to buy airwaves
from cable companies, according to people with knowledge of the
situation, though the company still has to convince the Justice
Department that the deal will not lead to higher prices for
consumers.
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider,
announced in December plans to buy spectrum from a consortium of
cable providers, including Comcast and Time Warner
Cable, for about for $3.9 billion.
Verizon Wireless is owned by Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc.
The deal is seen as a game changer for the wireless
landscape that would give Verizon an edge over rivals as mobile
providers struggle to gather more spectrum to meet increased
consumer demand for videos and other data-heavy services.
The Federal Communications Commission, which is taking the
lead in assessing the spectrum portion of the deal, is prepared
to approve it, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
Verizon has been aggressive in trying to win favor for the
deal by transferring some airwaves to smaller wireless
companies.
Late last month, Verizon and Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile announced that they would swap some spectrum in a deal
that paved the way for T-Mobile to drop its objection to
Verizon's deals with the cable companies.
But Verizon is in much tougher talks with the Justice
Department in hopes of winning agreement for two other
much-criticized portions of the deal.
The Justice Department is skeptical about the marketing
deals since they would mean collaboration between Verizon, the
largest wireless company, and Comcast, the biggest cable
company, according to one of the sources.
The fear is that there will be less head-to-head competition
which could mean higher Internet and wireless plan prices.
The hope had been that Verizon would use its FiOS service to
more aggressively push into Internet and cable, and that Comcast
and other companies would compete more heavily in wireless
products.
"They're a problem," said the source, who was not authorized
to speak publicly, about the marketing agreements.
The other concerning component, the source said, is the
creation of a "joint operating entity" between Verizon and the
cable companies.
It is designed to develop new technologies, such as one that
would allow consumers to move seamlessly between wired and
wireless hookups, but critics say it could create cutting-edge
technologies only available to the consortium.
"The Justice Department has big concerns about what mischief
could be done in undefined agreements that would lock out
competitors," said the source.
Talks are underway between the department and the parties,
with no decision expected until August at the earliest.
Neither agency will sign off on the transactions until both
are satisfied that any problems have been resolved.
"Obviously discussions remain ongoing, we're addressing
concerns as they arise but all indications are that we will be
closing on this as expected some time later this summer," said
Verizon spokesman Ed McFadden.
The Justice Department is weighing three options - it could
sue to stop the side arrangements to the spectrum buys, it could
seek to change them to prevent potential collusion, or it could
monitor how the cross-marketing agreements that have already
been put in place play out.
A Justice Department spokesman said the antitrust division
was reviewing the transaction but declined to go into any
detail. The FCC declined to comment.
The regulatory review of Verizon's spectrum deal comes just
a few months after the Justice Department and FCC aggressively
turned back AT&T's bid to buy rival T-Mobile USA.
AT&T said that $39 billion deal was critical to help it deal
with the spectrum crunch in the United States, but regulators
found that a merger between the second- and fourth-largest U.S.
cellphone companies would hurt competition and raise prices for
consumers.
Verizon's spectrum deal is smaller and unlike AT&T, Verizon
has been proactive about selling off its less desirable spectrum
to smaller rivals, a move welcomed by the FCC.
"Verizon comes out of this with a pretty good set-up for the
next couple of years," said Harold Feld, legal director of
public interest group Public Knowledge. "A number of other
competitors also come out in decent shape."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)