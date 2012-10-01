BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 U.S. President Barack Obama plans to appoint Verizon Communications Inc executive John Stratton to the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, the telephone company said on Monday.
Stratton, an 18-year veteran of Verizon, is the company's president for Enterprise Solutions, which involves overseeing telecommunications services for big business customers.
The committee was founded 30 years ago to advise the president on safeguarding U.S. communications infrastructure and is composed of up to 30 executives from telecommunications, technology, finance and aerospace companies.
Stratton will replace Verizon's former Chief Executive and Chairman Ivan Seidenberg on the committee. Seidenberg retired from Verizon on Dec. 31.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately