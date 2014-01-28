(Corrects title to senior vice president, from executive vice president, in second paragraph)

BOSTON Jan 28 Verizon Communications Inc shareholders said on Tuesday they have withdrawn a resolution asking the company to disclose details of customer information that it shares with law enforcement.

Jonas Kron, senior vice president of resolution sponsor Trillium Asset Management, said the filers withdrew the measure after the company disclosed more details this month of its information-sharing with government agencies. (Reporting By Ross Kerber. Editing by Andre Grenon)