By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK, April 16
will offer college sports programming in its upcoming
online video service targeted at families and younger viewers
who increasingly watch content on mobile devices, the company
said on Thursday.
Verizon is expected to release its video service this summer
and content from CBS Sports, ESPN, ACC Digital Network, Campus
Insiders, and 120 Sports will be available later this year, the
company said.
In March, Verizon announced a deal to add original online
programming to its service from DreamWorks Animation and its
AwesomenessTV unit that is known for creating popular content
aimed at teens and younger adults known as millennials on Google
Inc's YouTube.
Verizon executives have said the company's "mobile-first"
service will offer 20 to 30 channels and that they also see a
market for streaming original content.
More content deals are in the works and Verizon may rely
largely on advertising for revenue from its upcoming online
video service, company executives have said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Gunna Dickson)