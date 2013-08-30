Aug 30 AT&T Inc will examine Vodafone
Group Plc's remaining assets after Verizon
Communications buys out the British mobile carrier's
stake in Verizon Wireless, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
AT&T, the number one U.S. mobile carrier, is only interested
in the wireless business and would be discouraged if Vodafone
expands in cable and fixed-line, one of the sources told
Bloomberg. ()
The potential deal could fetch about 80 billion pounds ($124
billion), estimated Robin Bienenstock, an analyst at Sanford
Bernstein, Bloomberg said.
Verizon is close to buying the remaining stake in Verizon
Wireless from Vodafone it does not own for potentially $130
billion, according to people familiar with the talks, in what
could be the third-biggest deal of all time.